Debug Faster with Sentry MCP and Claude Code

Once you spot an issue worth investigating, ask Claude to go deeper. It can fetch the full stack trace, related log lines, and trace spans for any event. This is the same data you'd find in the Issues tab and Logs Explorer, without leaving your editor. Logs are especially useful here: if your app emits structured logs, Claude can search them for patterns around the time the error occurred, correlating log output with the stack trace to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong. Sentry's Seer integration can also suggest a root cause automatically. Ask Claude to pull all of it at once.