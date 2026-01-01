Monitor Claude Code usage and costs with Sentry

Head to AI Agents Insights in Sentry. Each Claude Code session appears as an invoke_agent root span. Expand a session to see each conversation turn as a gen_ai.request child span, including input and output token counts for that turn, which map directly to your API costs. Tool calls ( read , bash , grep , and others) are nested inside each turn as execute_tool spans with durations and metadata. To check total token usage and cost across sessions, use the Trace Explorer and filter by service.name:claude-code .