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Monitor your MCP server with Sentry

Wrap your MCP server with a single function call to get full visibility into client activity, transport distribution, tool and resource performance, and errors — including the silent ones MCP hides from you.

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Features
AI Observability Tracing Error Monitoring
SDKs
Node.js Python
Category Monitoring
Time
10-15 minutes
Difficulty
Beginner
Steps
8 steps

Before you start

SDKs & packages
Accounts & access
  • Sentry account with a project for your MCP server
  • Access to deploy your MCP server code
Knowledge
  • Basic understanding of MCP (Model Context Protocol) concepts: tools, resources, and prompts
  • Familiarity with your server framework (Express, Hono, FastAPI, etc.)

1
Initialize Sentry and wrap your MCP server

Import the Sentry SDK and initialize it *before* anything else. Then wrap your McpServer instance with Sentry.wrapMcpServerWithSentry(). This single wrapper automatically instruments all tool calls, resource reads, and prompt retrievals. Set recordInputs and recordOutputs to true if you want to capture tool call arguments and results. These default to true when sendDefaultPii is enabled.

MCP monitoring setup docs 
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/node";
import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk";

// Sentry init must be above everything else
Sentry.init({
  dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
});

// Wrap your MCP server — this is the one line that does it
const server = Sentry.wrapMcpServerWithSentry(
  new McpServer({
    name: "my-mcp-server",
    version: "1.0.0",
  }),
  {
    recordInputs: true,
    recordOutputs: true,
  }
);

// Define your tools, resources, and prompts as usual
// server.tool(...), server.resource(...), etc.

2
(Python alternative) Add the MCP integration

If your MCP server is written in Python, add the MCPIntegration to your sentry_sdk.init() call. This works with both the high-level FastMCP API and the low-level mcp.server.lowlevel.Server API. Set send_default_pii=True to capture tool inputs and outputs.

Python MCP integration docs 
import sentry_sdk
from sentry_sdk.integrations.mcp import MCPIntegration
from mcp.server.fastmcp import FastMCP

sentry_sdk.init(
    dsn="https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
    send_default_pii=True,
    integrations=[MCPIntegration()],
)

mcp = FastMCP("my-mcp-server")

@mcp.tool()
async def calculate_sum(a: int, b: int) -> int:
    """Add two numbers together."""
    return a + b

mcp.run()

3
Deploy and verify data is flowing

Deploy your MCP server and trigger a few tool calls or resource reads from any MCP client (Cursor, Claude Desktop, a custom client, etc.). Then go to your MCP Dashboard in Sentry. You should see incoming requests within a few seconds.

MCP dashboard docs
Sentry MCP Insights dashboard showing traffic, tool usage, resource usage, and prompt usage for an MCP server

4
Check client and transport distribution

At the top of the MCP Dashboard, two widgets show you who is connecting and how. Traffic by Client breaks down requests by MCP client (for example, cursor-vscode, claude-desktop, or a custom client). Transport Distribution shows which transport protocols are in use — Streamable HTTP, SSE (Server-Sent Events), or custom transports. Use this to understand your user base and decide which clients to optimize for, or whether to build deep-link integrations for popular clients.

Dashboard widgets reference

5
Identify slow and failing tools

Press the Tools tab on the MCP dashboard. You'll find Most Used Tools, Slowest Tools, and Most Failing Tools widgets, plus a table with per-tool metrics: request count, error rate, average duration, and P95 latency. If a tool is heavily used but slow, this is your signal to optimize it. If a tool has a high error rate, click into it to investigate.

Tools performance metrics
Sentry MCP dashboard Tools tab showing Most Used Tools, Slowest Tools, and Most Failing Tools widgets with a per-tool metrics table

6
Inspect resource and prompt performance

The dashboard has equivalent tables for resources and prompts. Resources shows access patterns by URI, including request count, error rate, and latency. This is especially useful if your resources fetch data from external services — you can identify bottlenecks quickly. Prompts tracks prompt template usage and performance. Each entry shows response times and error rates.

Resource and prompt metrics
Sentry MCP dashboard Resources tab showing Most Used Resources, Slowest Resources, and Most Failing Resources widgets with a per-resource metrics table

7
Trace a specific tool call

Click into any tool from the dashboard to see its individual traces. Each trace shows the full lifecycle of a JSON-RPC request, including the tool name, execution duration, input arguments, and output results. You also get metadata like the MCP client name, transport type, request ID, and session ID. If your server is stateful, use session IDs to group all requests from the same session.

Trace explorer docs
Sentry Trace Explorer filtered by span.op mcp.server showing span samples for resource reads with duration and timestamp columns

8
Catch errors that MCP silently swallows

The Anthropic MCP SDK handles errors by returning a JSON-RPC response instead of throwing. This means a failing tool or resource will not produce an error in your application — it just silently responds with a generic message. Sentry captures these errors anyway and links them to the specific tool, resource, or prompt that caused them. Check Issues to see errors broken out by tool and resource, with full stack traces and context.

Issues overview

That's it.

Your MCP server is being monitored.

Errors and slow tool calls will show up in Sentry before your users have to report them.

  • Instrumented an MCP server with one line of code
  • Identified which clients and transports are connecting to your server
  • Found your slowest and most error-prone tools and resources
  • Traced individual tool calls with full input and output data
  • Caught errors that MCP silently swallows

Pro tips

  • 💡 Enable recordInputs and recordOutputs (or send_default_pii in Python) during development to see full tool arguments and results in traces. Consider disabling in production if your tools handle sensitive data.
  • 💡 Use the session ID attribute to group and filter all requests from a single MCP session — helpful for debugging stateful server issues.
  • 💡 Sentry's MCP monitoring is OpenTelemetry-compatible. If you're using a different MCP server library that follows OpenTelemetry semantic conventions for MCP, you'll get the same dashboard data.
  • 💡 Check the Transport Distribution widget regularly. If you see unexpected custom transports or unknown clients, it could indicate unauthorized access.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ Tool call arguments and results are treated as PII. If sendDefaultPii (or send_default_pii in Python) is not enabled, and you haven't explicitly set recordInputs/recordOutputs to true, you won't see inputs or outputs in your traces.
  • ⚠️ Make sure Sentry.init() runs before you create the MCP server. If Sentry initializes after the server, instrumentation won't attach correctly.
  • ⚠️ The Node.js SDK requires version 9.46.0 or newer for MCP monitoring. The Python SDK requires version 2.43.0 or newer. Check your installed version if data isn't appearing.
  • ⚠️ Don't forget to set tracesSampleRate (or traces_sample_rate) to a value greater than 0. Without tracing enabled, MCP spans won't be captured.

Frequently asked questions

For JavaScript, Sentry wraps the McpServer class from @modelcontextprotocol/sdk. For Python, the integration supports both the high-level FastMCP API and the low-level mcp.server.lowlevel.Server API. Sentry is also OpenTelemetry-compatible, so if your MCP server library follows the OpenTelemetry semantic conventions for MCP, spans will show up in the dashboard.
Any Node.js server framework works — Express, Hono, Fastify, and others. For Python, any ASGI or WSGI framework that runs alongside your MCP server will work. The instrumentation wraps the MCP server itself, not the HTTP framework.
Sentry treats tool call arguments and results as PII (Personally Identifiable Information). You need to either set sendDefaultPii: true in your Sentry init config, or explicitly pass recordInputs: true and recordOutputs: true to the wrapMcpServerWithSentry options. For Python, set send_default_pii=True.
Yes. Sentry captures transport type metadata (Streamable HTTP, SSE, stdio, or custom transports) and displays the distribution on the MCP Dashboard. The instrumentation works regardless of which transport your server uses.
MCP monitoring uses Sentry's tracing and error products. Tool calls, resource reads, and prompt retrievals are captured as spans within traces, so they count toward your existing tracing quota. Errors captured from MCP operations count toward your error quota.

What's next?

Set up the Sentry MCP server for debugging

Connect your IDE or LLM client to Sentry's own MCP server so your AI coding assistant can pull in errors, issues, and Seer analysis.
Set up Sentry MCP server →

Explore AI observability

Monitor your broader AI and LLM stack — track token usage, model invocations, and agent behavior alongside your MCP server.
Learn about AI Observability →

Configure alerts

Get notified when tool error rates spike or latency crosses a threshold so you can fix issues before users notice.
Set up Alerts →

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