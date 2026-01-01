Monitor your MCP server with Sentry

At the top of the MCP Dashboard, two widgets show you who is connecting and how. Traffic by Client breaks down requests by MCP client (for example, cursor-vscode , claude-desktop , or a custom client). Transport Distribution shows which transport protocols are in use — Streamable HTTP, SSE (Server-Sent Events), or custom transports. Use this to understand your user base and decide which clients to optimize for, or whether to build deep-link integrations for popular clients.