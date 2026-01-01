Monitor your OpenCode sessions with Sentry

Start an OpenCode session by running opencode in your terminal and ask it to do a few things — read some files, run a command, write some code. The more tool calls it makes, the richer the data you'll see in Sentry. Every session will be captured as a gen_ai.invoke_agent span, with each tool execution — bash , read , grep , and others — tracked as a gen_ai.execute_tool child span. Token usage and model details are recorded automatically.