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Monitor your pi coding agent sessions with Sentry

Add the pi-sentry-monitor extension to get full visibility into tool calls, token usage, and model costs across every pi session.

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Features
Tracing AI Observability
Category Monitoring
Time
10 minutes
Difficulty
Beginner
Steps
4 steps

Before you start

SDKs & packages
  • pi installed and configured
  • Node.js 18+ installed
Accounts & access
Knowledge
  • Basic familiarity with pi extension configuration

1
Create a Sentry project

In Sentry, create a new project for your pi monitoring data. Go to Settings → Projects and click Create Project. Select Node.js as the platform, give it a name like pi, and copy the DSN from the project settings — you'll need it in step 3.

Creating a Sentry project

2
Install the extension

Install pi-sentry-monitor as a global extension using the pi install command. Add the -l flag to install it locally for a specific project instead.

pi-sentry-monitor on npm 
# Install globally (covers all pi sessions)
pi install npm:pi-sentry-monitor

# Or install locally for a single project
pi install -l npm:pi-sentry-monitor

3
Configure your DSN

Create a config file at .pi/sentry-monitor.json in your project directory (or ~/.pi/agent/sentry-monitor.json for a global setup). Add your DSN and set tracesSampleRate to 1 to capture everything during setup.

{
  "dsn": "https://<your-dsn>@o<org>.ingest.sentry.io/<project-id>",
  "tracesSampleRate": 1,
  "agentName": "pi",
  "projectName": "my-project"
}

4
Explore traces in Sentry

Run a pi session and then head to AI Agents Insights in Sentry. Each session appears as an invoke_agent root span. Expand any session to see execute_tool child spans for every tool call and gen_ai.request spans for each LLM request, including token usage and cost estimates.

AI Monitoring documentation
Sentry AI Agents dashboard showing pi-sentry-monitor sessions with invoke_agent root spans, request and execute_tool child spans with token counts and costs, and gen_ai.invoke_agent span details including input, output, and attributes

That's it.

Every tool call, tracked.

You get a complete picture of how pi uses models and tools across your sessions — including token usage and costs — so you can tune it, debug it, and understand exactly what it's doing.

  • Installed the pi-sentry-monitor extension into pi
  • Connected pi sessions to Sentry AI Observability
  • Tracked tool calls, LLM calls, token usage, and costs per session
  • Explored per-session traces in the Sentry AI Agents dashboard

Pro tips

  • 💡 Set includeMessageUsageSpans: true in your config to track token usage and costs per LLM call in the trace view.
  • 💡 Use agentName and projectName tags in the config to filter and group traces across different pi projects in Sentry.
  • 💡 pi-sentry-monitor supports subagent detection — multi-agent sessions are captured correctly as nested spans in the trace tree.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ Config must be placed at .pi/sentry-monitor.json (project-level) or ~/.pi/agent/sentry-monitor.json (global) — no other locations are read.
  • ⚠️ Using a browser or Python Sentry DSN instead of a Node.js project — the extension uses @sentry/node and requires a server-side DSN.
  • ⚠️ enableMetrics is false by default — enable it to see aggregated data in Sentry Metrics dashboards.

Frequently asked questions

Yes. The extension instruments pi's session and tool layer, so it captures data regardless of which model provider you have configured.
No. Sentry uses asynchronous, non-blocking transport. Spans are batched and sent in the background with negligible performance impact.
Traces are billed based on volume. With tracesSampleRate: 1, a heavy day of coding might generate a few hundred traces. Sentry's free tier includes 10,000 spans/month — more than enough to get started.
A global install (without -l) monitors all pi sessions across every project on your machine. A local install (with -l) only monitors sessions run inside that specific project directory.
Yes. Each developer configures the extension with the same Sentry DSN and their own agentName or projectName tags to funnel all sessions into one project with per-developer filtering.

What's next?

Set up alerts on token spend

Create a Sentry alert to notify you when token usage or cost spikes unexpectedly across your pi sessions.
Go to Alerts →

Explore full trace details

Use the Trace Explorer to drill into individual pi sessions and see every LLM call and tool invocation.
Open Trace Explorer →

AI Monitoring docs

Learn more about how Sentry tracks token usage, model costs, and tool calls for AI applications.
Read the AI Monitoring docs →

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