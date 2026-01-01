Route your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry with Next.js

Start your dev server and trigger a few requests (page loads, API routes, or server actions). Within 30–60 seconds, your traces should appear in Sentry. Open the Trace Explorer and filter by your service name ( my-nextjs-app or whatever you set in OTEL_SERVICE_NAME ). You'll see a waterfall view of your spans: Next.js routes, fetch calls, database queries, and anything else your auto-instrumentation captures.