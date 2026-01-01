Replace console.log with structured, trace-connected logging using LogTape and Sentry

Contexts are key-value pairs attached to a logger that get included with every log it emits — without repeating them in each call. LogTape supports two models: implicit context on the server via Node.js AsyncLocalStorage (data propagates automatically through the async call chain), and explicit context on the client via logger.with() (data is attached to a derived logger you pass around). To enable implicit context on the backend, pass contextLocalStorage: new AsyncLocalStorage() to configure() . You can then wrap handler logic with withContext() to attach fields like userId or requestId and have every downstream log in that request automatically inherit them.