Send Vercel AI SDK telemetry to Sentry via OpenTelemetry
Keep your existing Vercel AI SDK and OpenTelemetry setup, and route LLM spans to Sentry's AI Agents Insights without ripping out @vercel/otel.
Before you start
SDKs & packages
- A project already using Vercel AI SDK with @vercel/otel instrumentation
- Node.js 18+
Accounts & access
- Sentry account with a project and DSN
Knowledge
- Basic familiarity with OpenTelemetry concepts (spans, processors, propagators)
- Familiarity with the Vercel AI SDK
generateText/
streamTextAPIs
1 Install Sentry and OpenTelemetry packages
Add
@sentry/opentelemetry alongside your runtime SDK. This package exposes the Sampler, Propagator, and SpanProcessor that bridge OTel spans into Sentry. Keep your existing
@vercel/otel and
ai packages. They don't change.
npm install @sentry/opentelemetry
2 Initialize Sentry with skipOpenTelemetrySetup
By default, the Sentry SDK registers its own OpenTelemetry SDK on startup. Because
@vercel/otel is already doing that, you need to tell Sentry to skip it by setting
skipOpenTelemetrySetup: true. This makes Sentry a span consumer rather than the owner of the OTel pipeline.
Sentry.init({
dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
skipOpenTelemetrySetup: true,
});
// Continue to Step 3 to register @vercel/otel
3 Register @vercel/otel with Sentry's OTel components
Plug Sentry's
SentryPropagator,
SentrySampler, and
SentrySpanProcessor into
registerOTel. The
"auto" entries preserve Vercel's defaults so your existing instrumentation keeps working. You're adding Sentry to the pipeline, not replacing anything. If you're using Next.js, here's how to do it.
import { registerOTel } from "@vercel/otel";
import {
SentryPropagator,
SentrySampler,
SentrySpanProcessor,
} from "@sentry/opentelemetry";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/node";
const client = Sentry.getClient();
if (client) {
registerOTel({
serviceName: "vercel-ai-otel-sentry-demo",
contextManager: new Sentry.SentryContextManager(),
propagators: ["auto", new SentryPropagator()],
traceSampler: new SentrySampler(client),
spanProcessors: ["auto", new SentrySpanProcessor()],
});
}
4 Enable experimental_telemetry on your LLM calls
The Vercel AI SDK only emits telemetry when you opt in. Add
experimental_telemetry to every LLM call with
isEnabled: true and a stable
functionId so Sentry can group related runs together.
recordInputs and
recordOutputs attach the prompt and completion to the trace, which is useful while debugging. Turn them off if your prompts can contain sensitive data.
import { generateText } from "ai";
import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";
const MODEL = "gpt-4o-mini";
const FUNCTION_ID = "summarize-article";
const { text } = await generateText({
model: openai(MODEL),
prompt,
experimental_telemetry: {
isEnabled: true,
functionId: FUNCTION_ID,
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
},
});
5 Verify your AI spans in Sentry
Run your app and trigger an LLM call. Within a minute, open AI Agents Insights in Sentry. You'll see each
generateText invocation as a trace, broken down by model, token counts, latency, and (if you enabled it) the full prompt and completion. Click into a trace to see the span waterfall. The Vercel AI SDK span sits alongside the surrounding HTTP, database, and custom spans from your app.
That's it.
Your LLM calls are in Sentry.
Your OpenTelemetry pipeline is unchanged, Vercel AI SDK keeps emitting standard spans, and Sentry is now your observability backend for every model invocation.
- Configured Sentry to coexist with an existing @vercel/otel setup
- Registered Sentry's OpenTelemetry components as the span processor, sampler, and propagator
- Enabled Vercel AI SDK's experimental_telemetry on your LLM calls
- Viewed LLM spans in Sentry's AI Agents Insights
Pro tips
- 💡 Use a distinct
functionIdper logical AI task (
summarize-article,
classify-support-ticket) so the AI Agents view groups related runs and makes regressions obvious.
- 💡 Set a meaningful
serviceNamein
registerOTel. Sentry uses it to group spans across services in the Trace Explorer, which matters the moment you have more than one worker.
- 💡 Keep
tracesSampleRate: 1.0while you're bringing this up so you don't miss the first few spans to debugging. Dial it down once you trust the pipeline.
- 💡 Attach request-scoped context via
experimental_telemetry.metadata(user ID, tenant, feature flag) so you can filter traces by those attributes in Sentry.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ Forgetting
skipOpenTelemetrySetup: truecauses two OpenTelemetry SDKs to register. You'll see duplicate spans, or worse, the Sentry SDK's setup silently winning and your
@vercel/otelinstrumentation disappearing.
- ⚠️ Omitting
"auto"from
propagatorsor
spanProcessorsstrips out Vercel's defaults. You'll lose automatic HTTP,
fetch, and Next.js span instrumentation without realizing it.
- ⚠️ Leaving
recordInputs: trueon in production can send user PII or secrets to Sentry as span attributes. Gate this behind an environment flag or turn it off for regulated data.
- ⚠️ In Next.js, importing
@vercel/otelat the top of
instrumentation.ts(instead of inside
register()after
Sentry.init) can load OTel before Sentry is ready. Keep the imports dynamic.
Frequently asked questions
@vercel/otel remains the owner of the OpenTelemetry pipeline, and Sentry plugs in as an additional span processor, sampler, and propagator. Your existing instrumentation keeps working unchanged.
@vercel/otel try to register OpenTelemetry globally. Depending on load order, you'll get either duplicate spans or, more commonly, your
@vercel/otel config silently overridden. Always set
skipOpenTelemetrySetup: true when combining the two.
@vercel/otel and
@sentry/opentelemetry work in any Node.js runtime. The
registerOTel call is identical whether you're running Next.js, a standalone Node server, a worker, or a serverless function. Next.js just happens to have a built-in
instrumentation.ts entry point that makes the wiring convenient.
@sentry/nextjs for Next.js apps,
@sentry/node for plain Node services,
@sentry/bun,
@sentry/aws-serverless, and so on. All of them accept
skipOpenTelemetrySetup and expose the same
SentryPropagator /
SentrySampler /
SentrySpanProcessor from
@sentry/opentelemetry.
SentrySpanProcessor is attached alongside Vercel's
"auto" processors, every span your OTel pipeline produces (HTTP,
fetch, database, custom) flows into Sentry as part of the same trace.
recordInputs /
recordOutputs in production.
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