RichTextRenderer Refactor Test Page

Even though Song Quiz was already successful, Volley’s team of engineers wanted to rebuild Song Quiz from the ground up. They also wanted to implement a this is a link new voice engine that would make iteration easier and faster throughout their codebase. This meant corralling many different technologies being used in many different ways, including AWS, Phaser.js, and Node.js with Typescript.
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git some code --example
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If our app is slow, users won’t wait—they’ll just leave. Using Sentry to debug and monitor performance is a key factor to our success in keeping users in our app and engaged.
— Vaidas Zlotkus, Director of Engineering, Flo Health
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— Test Person, Tester, Test Workplace
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Sentry.init({
dsn: '[MY-DSN]',
tracesSampleRate: 1,
integrations: [
Sentry.browserTracingIntegration({
shouldCreateSpanForRequest: (url) => {
if (url.includes('127.0.0.1:9999/some-api-i-control')) {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
},
],
});
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[Upcoming Workshop] Fixing Your Frontend: Performance Monitoring Best Practices
The holiday season is here. Is your frontend ready for the traffic spike, or are you preparing for a debugging nightmare?RSVP
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