Sentry @ AI Engineering World Fair 2025

June 3-5 / San Francisco and online

Heading to AI Engineering World Fair 2025? Us too (or maybe you just really love debugging). If your app is crashing, lagging, or having an identity crisis, come find us at booth S20.

Better yet, book time with Sentry's AI team to dive into Seer, our latest release. We'll meet you at our SF office or wherever's convenient — rideshare's on us. Meet the AI Team

Give Sentry a try free for 3 months with promo code AIEworldfair2025