Sentry is the first application monitoring tool to directly support Godot, with comprehensive crash reporting and error tracking built for your Godot projects giving you lightweight, powerful Godot debugging.
Capture GDScript errors and native game crashes across Windows, Linux, and macOS with minimal performance impact, so you can get visibility into all your Godot projects from local dev builds to live releases.
An error message is just the start. To fix bugs quickly and keep your players happy, you need context. See your crash reports, stack traces, and runtime errors in one place and enrich events with customizable tags, screenshots, attachment support for Godot logs, and custom contexts.
Shipping a new game version shouldn't feel like rolling the dice. Sentry provides insights into the health of each release with metrics like crash-free session rate, so you can quickly identify regressions introduced in new builds, prioritize the most impactful bugs affecting your players, and ensure overall stability improves with each update.
Detect and analyze unhandled exceptions and errors directly from your GDScript code.
Capture and resolve hard crashes originating in Godot’s C++ engine code and GDExtensions.
Find bugs that break gameplay or cause incorrect behavior without stopping the application.
Solve frustrating issues that only appear outside the Godot editor, like errors specific to exported Windows, Linux, or macOS builds, or problems caused by subtle differences across platforms.
Capture and understand errors originating from third-party integrations with custom tagging and contexts.
Sentry has support for native crashes on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but GDScript stack traces are not yet supported. Xbox is not yet supported.
Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.