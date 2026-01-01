Sentry for Cloud Functions for Firebase
Using Sentry with Cloud Functions for Firebase makes debugging as painless as possible, so you can keep everything up and running.
Getting Started is Simple
Add
@sentry/node as a dependency:
npm install --save @sentry/node
Create an initialization file (e.g.,
init.ts) that runs before your functions:
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node'; Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>', tracesSampleRate: 1.0, });
Import the initialization file at the top of your functions entry point:
import './init'; // Import Sentry initialization first import { onRequest } from 'firebase-functions/https'; import { onDocumentCreated } from 'firebase-functions/firestore'; import * as admin from 'firebase-admin'; admin.initializeApp(); const db = admin.firestore(); // HTTP function - automatically instrumented export const helloWorld = onRequest(async (request, response) => { response.send('Hello from Firebase!'); }); // Firestore trigger - automatically instrumented export const onUserCreated = onDocumentCreated('users/{userId}', async (event) => { const userId = event.params.userId; // Your logic here });
More than 150K Organizations Trust Sentry with Their Application Monitoring
Code-Level Visibility
View stack traces on issues, user-agent information, and all the metadata around an issue for all the context needed to resolve the issue.
Quickly Identify Function Latencies
Trace those ten-second page loads to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries. The event detail waterfall visually highlights what calls are giving your customers a poor experience.
Fill in the Gaps
See what happened leading up to the issue. Get function execution details including function metadata, execution time, Amazon Resource Name, and function identity.
Custom Dashboards and Reporting
Learn from issues and release data to uncover trends and identify opportunities across your entire system .