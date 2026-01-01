Less tabs. Less tools. Less "talks" with Procurement.
Sentry does more than just catch errors. Consolidate your monitoring, session replays, and performance metrics into the tool your team actually enjoys using. One bill, one UI, and a whole lot of time saved.
Select Tools
Install code
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Tolerated by 4 million developers
- GitHub
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- Sentry
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I didn’t know Sentry had Session Replay and Tracing. The conversation quickly shifted from ‘should we switch?’ to ‘how fast can we move?’
Most tools felt ops-first. Sentry is developer-first, which fits how we operate. One issue page, all the context—stack traces + source maps, release/version, commits, env/device—and one-click to traces and replays. We get to answers fast.
Get the most out of Sentry
Select your SDK and tools to get started.
Select Tools
Install code
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs