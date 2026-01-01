Less tabs. Less tools. Less "talks" with Procurement.

Sentry does more than just catch errors. Consolidate your monitoring, session replays, and performance metrics into the tool your team actually enjoys using. One bill, one UI, and a whole lot of time saved.

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Install code
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Tolerated by 4 million developers

  • GitHub
  • Disney
  • Atlassian
  • Linear
  • Vercel
  • Cloudflare
  • Slack
  • Metronome
  • Autodesk
  • Microsoft
  • Instacart
  • Lyft
  • Bolt
  • Monday
  • Cursor
  • Anthropic
  • Factory AI
  • Sentry
  • Baseten
  • Runlayer
  • Convex

Everything's connected

Yeah, other tools exist. But errors, logs, replays, spans, profiles, and metrics — all connected by the same trace? That's kind of our thing.

Sentry Session Replay showing a user session with clicks, navigation, and key errors during checkout.
Sentry trace waterfall view for an HTTP POST showing AI-related spans.
Sentry issue view showing an unhandled exception with code context, release details, and related file changes.

I didn’t know Sentry had Session Replay and Tracing. The conversation quickly shifted from ‘should we switch?’ to ‘how fast can we move?’

Jorge

Senior Engineering Manager,

Grin

Most tools felt ops-first. Sentry is developer-first, which fits how we operate. One issue page, all the context—stack traces + source maps, release/version, commits, env/device—and one-click to traces and replays. We get to answers fast.

Glenn Burnside

VP of Engineering,

Skimmer

Get the most out of Sentry

Select your SDK and tools to get started.

Select Tools
Install code
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs