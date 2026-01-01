Fix What Breaks. Win on Experience.
From scattered tools to complete visibility. How engineering teams unified on Sentry and won back time
Cursor
Disney+
Microsoft
GitHub
Slack
Atlassian
Cloudflare
Vercel
Cursor
Disney+
Microsoft
GitHub
Slack
Atlassian
Cloudflare
Vercel
Built fast, broke things, fixed with Sentry
For fast-growing companies, every second counts.
The patterns are clear
Fewer tools, lower cost, more time back
One place for errors, performance, and replay means less setup, lower cost, and no more bouncing between dashboards.
Fix what users actually feel
A 50-second page load, a catalog that doesn't refresh, or a release that crashes — teams see it, trace it, and fix it fast.
Cut the noise, keep the context
Sentry groups the noisy stuff together and ties errors, traces, replays, logs (and more) into one view — so devs get the signal they need, with all the context to fix it