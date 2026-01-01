Fix What Breaks. Win on Experience.

From scattered tools to complete visibility. How engineering teams unified on Sentry and won back time

Get Started Free Get Demo
Cursor
Disney+
Microsoft
GitHub
Slack
Atlassian
Cloudflare
Vercel
Cursor
Disney+
Microsoft
GitHub
Slack
Atlassian
Cloudflare
Vercel

Built fast, broke things, fixed with Sentry

For fast-growing companies, every second counts.

The patterns are clear

Fewer tools, lower cost, more time back

One place for errors, performance, and replay means less setup, lower cost, and no more bouncing between dashboards.

Fix what users actually feel

A 50-second page load, a catalog that doesn't refresh, or a release that crashes — teams see it, trace it, and fix it fast.

Cut the noise, keep the context

Sentry groups the noisy stuff together and ties errors, traces, replays, logs (and more) into one view — so devs get the signal they need, with all the context to fix it

Ready to solve faster?

Join thousands of teams consolidating on Sentry
GET STARTED FREE GET A DEMO