Make It Make Sense

Get a clear understanding of your code

Traditional observability tools can overwhelm you with data, but they aren’t helping you fix anything. Sentry cuts through the noise, giving you the clarity to understand, diagnose, and fix your code—so you can finally move on.

These folks get it

make it make sense

Dashboards don’t fix bugs.

You shouldn’t need to spend hours understanding your code. Sentry gives you the answers you need, not just the data. We don’t throw endless metrics your way—we point you straight to the problem, so you can fix it fast.

Find and fix what’s urgent, fast.

Know when your code breaks and who can help fix it. At a glance know how many real users experienced the error, auto-assign issues to who committed the broken code, and alert your team over channels like Slack when an error happens the first time, regresses, or escalates.

You push a release, but crash-free sessions drop. Errors spike, and failures climb. With real-time visibility into crashes, adoption, and failure rates, you can spot issues instantly and fix them before they impact more users.

Sentry AI helps you quickly understand why issues occur and how to fix them. Get AI-generated summaries for a quick TL;DR of the problem, then let the AI analyze the error, generate a fix, and even open a pull request for your review—so you can focus on the issues that matter.

Get to the root cause of full-stack issues

A single bad query can bring your app to a crawl & send your DB bill into the stratosphere—but finding it in a sea of `EXPLAIN` commands is tough. With Tracing & Insights jump straight to the query causing delays.

Your app usually loads fine, but some actions lag—and you’re not sure why. Trace Explorer shows which API calls are slow, whether it's an overloaded endpoint or a sluggish third-party service. When spikes happen, pinpoint the exact transaction, user, environment, or repo to fix it fast.

A user taps “Place Order,” but instead of an instant confirmation, they’re stuck waiting. The problem? A checkout process that fires multiple requests, but one API call is dragging. Break down the entire flow, see exactly which request is slowing things down, and fix it before it costs you conversions.

