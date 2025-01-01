Install the SDK, configure privacy settings, and start viewing user sessions in your Sentry dashboard.
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Configure your Sentry SDK with the Replay integration. Set your DSN and customize replay options to start capturing user sessions.
The code snippet shows the basic setup required to enable Session Replay in your application.Learn more about Session Replay setup
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/nextjs'; Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0', replaysSessionSampleRate: 0.1, replaysOnErrorSampleRate: 1.0, integrations: [Sentry.replayIntegration()], });
Control what percentage of sessions to capture. Use
replaysSessionSampleRate for regular sessions and
replaysOnErrorSampleRate to always capture sessions with errors. Set to higher values during development, lower in production to manage costs.
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/nextjs'; Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0', replaysSessionSampleRate: 0.1, replaysOnErrorSampleRate: 1.0, integrations: [Sentry.replayIntegration()], });
All data is masked by default. Control masking with
maskAllText and
blockAllMedia options. Selectively unmask elements by adding CSS classes:
sentry-unmask to show text, or use
sentry-mask,
sentry-block, and
sentry-ignore for fine-grained control.
import * as Sentry from '@sentry/nextjs'; Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0', replaysSessionSampleRate: 0.1, replaysOnErrorSampleRate: 1.0, integrations: [ Sentry.replayIntegration({ maskAllText: true, blockAllMedia: true, }), ], });
After installing, trigger an error in your app to generate your first replay. Go to Issues > [click any error] > Replays tab to see the session. Or view all replays in Explore > Replays. Click the timeline to jump to specific moments, inspect DOM state, and review console logs and network activity.Learn more about Session Replay features
Open any replay and look for the "Summary" panel at the top. The AI summary highlights key user actions, clicks, and navigation that led to the error. Use this to quickly assess if the replay is worth watching in full.Learn more about AI Summaries
Explore the full documentation to learn more about Session Replay features and configuration options.