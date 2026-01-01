Building with Bots - Agent Monitoring in Sentry
Turns out people are building with AI a lot. It’s great, until you are the one that has to figure out why there’s a weird slowdown or a token spike after changing a model.
In this workshop, we’ll show you how to use Sentry Agent Monitoring to crack open the black box that is AI — inputs and outputs, token usage, model performance — so you actually know what the robots in your application are doing.
Key takeaways:
- Learn why AI monitoring is different and how Sentry helps
- Install the Sentry SDK and configure Logs for your AI app
- Enable Agent Monitoring and explore dashboards and spans to see exactly what your agents are doing
- Alert on slow model calls, rampant token usage, and tool call behavior
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
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