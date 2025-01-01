Prod is down, the errors feed is on fire, and your code is to blame. You’ve got the info you need to debug, but it would’ve been nice to have before you shipped this mess.
In this workshop, we do a complete walkthrough of Sentry’s new AI code review features.
This workshop covered:
How Sentry predicts errors to save you from shipping high-impact bugs
Using Ai-powered PR review instead of making your teammates search for every typo
Getting AI-generated unit tests that cover your changes and catch potential issues