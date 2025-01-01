Resources>Video

Break production less with AI code review

Available On-demand

Video thumbnail

Prod is down, the errors feed is on fire, and your code is to blame. You’ve got the info you need to debug, but it would’ve been nice to have before you shipped this mess.
In this workshop, we do a complete walkthrough of Sentry’s new AI code review features.
This workshop covered:

  • How Sentry predicts errors to save you from shipping high-impact bugs

  • Using Ai-powered PR review instead of making your teammates search for every typo

  • Getting AI-generated unit tests that cover your changes and catch potential issues

featuring

  • Lindsay Piper

    Product Marketing Manager, Sentry

  • Suejung Shin photo
    Suejung Shin

    Software Engineer, Sentry

Video thumbnail

Listen to the Syntax Podcast

Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.

Listen To Syntax
© 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.