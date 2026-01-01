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Intro to Sentry Demo

On-Demand

Video thumbnail

In this demo, Willis Li provides a full overview of the Sentry platform. You’ll see how to fix broken code fast, monitor critical user experiences and reduce manual debugging with context-aware AI.

This demo covers:

  • Error monitoring: Debug with stack traces, logs, spans, and session replay.
  • Distributed tracing: Go from a slow render or endpoint to the exact code causing the problem.
  • Meet Seer, Sentry’s debugging agent: It turns your telemetry into answers and gets you the fix, right where you’re already working.

Featuring

  • Willis Li photo
    Willis Li

    Staff Solutions Engineer, Sentry

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