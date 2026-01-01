Intro to Sentry Demo
On-Demand
In this demo, Willis Li provides a full overview of the Sentry platform. You’ll see how to fix broken code fast, monitor critical user experiences and reduce manual debugging with context-aware AI.
This demo covers:
- Error monitoring: Debug with stack traces, logs, spans, and session replay.
- Distributed tracing: Go from a slow render or endpoint to the exact code causing the problem.
- Meet Seer, Sentry’s debugging agent: It turns your telemetry into answers and gets you the fix, right where you’re already working.
Featuring
- Willis Li
Staff Solutions Engineer, Sentry
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
Listen To Syntax
Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.