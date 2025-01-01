[Workshop] Building and Monitoring AI Agents and MCP servers

Whether you’re building agents in your applications, or standing up an MCP server because its the new cool thing, working with AI is just different. Trying to figure out why it does the weird things it does is hard.

​Fortunately, we’ve built a few thing to make this much easier on you. In this workshop, we show you can…

​See how Agent Monitoring gives you a better look at all things model usage, call duration, prompting, and more

​Go under the hood with MCP Monitoring - and learn how to debug client connection issues, tool call performance, transports, and all things MCP

​When things start breaking, use Seer, Sentry's AI Debugging Agent to troubleshoot those vague issues that are crashing and get help from a team of robots using Sentry’s AI PR Review

Follow along with this guide.