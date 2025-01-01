Debugging in Unity: Catch Bugs Before Your Players Do

Let’s face it – at some point, your game is going to crash. Or maybe it’ll freeze mid-scene transition or stutter when loading assets. And of course, players will just say, “It’s broken,” with no useful details. Debugging shouldn’t make you want to roll your face on your keyboard.

Join Stefan, a maintainer for our Unity and Godot SDKs at Sentry, as he walks you through how to debug your game built with Unity without digging through endless logs or guessing what went wrong.

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:

Capture and analyze crash reports with full stack traces and device details

Use breadcrumbs to track what led up to a crash (because players won’t tell you)

Monitor scene loading and UI performance to catch slowdowns before they frustrate players

Less time debugging means more time shipping and happier players. Bring your Unity project, your worst bugs, and let’s fix them together.