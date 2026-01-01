Debugging with Sentry AI using Seer, MCP, and Agent Monitoring
Available On Demand
- Go hands-on with Seer, Sentry’s AI Agent, to automatically debug issues using Tracing, Logs, and Stack Traces
- Learn how to setup and use the Sentry MCP alongside Seer for debugging your IDE
- Explore Sentry’s new AI Agent Monitoring to understand LLM interactions in your application across conversations, tool calls, and model usage
- Learn about Sentry’s new AI PR Review and Test Creation
featuring
- Paul Jaffre
Senior Developer Experience Engineer, Sentry
- Cody De Arkland
Head of Developer Experience, Sentry@codydearkland
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
Listen To Syntax
Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.