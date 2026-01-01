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Debugging with Sentry AI using Seer, MCP, and Agent Monitoring

Available On Demand

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  • Go hands-on with Seer, Sentry’s AI Agent, to automatically debug issues using Tracing, Logs, and Stack Traces
  • Learn how to setup and use the Sentry MCP alongside Seer for debugging your IDE
  • Explore Sentry’s new AI Agent Monitoring to understand LLM interactions in your application across conversations, tool calls, and model usage
  • Learn about Sentry’s new AI PR Review and Test Creation

featuring

  • Paul Jaffre photo
    Paul Jaffre

    Senior Developer Experience Engineer, Sentry

  • Cody De Arkland photo
    Cody De Arkland

    Head of Developer Experience, Sentry

    @codydearkland
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