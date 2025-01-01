The holiday season is here. Is your frontend ready for the traffic spike, or are you preparing for a debugging nightmare?
In this hands-on workshop, we dive into the best practices for modern error and performance monitoring in Sentry. In this live hands on session, we’ll cover:
Instrumenting Sentry and alert rules to surface and fix critical errors fast
Optimizing site performance using Web Vitals like TTFB and LCP
Linking frontend events to backend failures using distributed tracing
Getting more context on issues using Logs and Session Replay
Implementing Seer, Sentry’s AI debugger, to RCA and suggest fixes
Join us to learn how to save time, reduce stress, and keep your application steady through periods of high traffic (holiday or otherwise). Follow along with this hands-on guide.