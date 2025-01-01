Resources>Video

Fixing your frontend: performance monitoring best practices

Available on demand

Video thumbnail

​The holiday season is here. Is your frontend ready for the traffic spike, or are you preparing for a debugging nightmare?

​In this hands-on workshop, we dive into the best practices for modern error and performance monitoring in Sentry.  In this live hands on session, we’ll cover:

  • ​Instrumenting Sentry and alert rules to surface and fix critical errors fast

  • ​Optimizing site performance using Web Vitals like TTFB and LCP

  • ​Linking frontend events to backend failures using distributed tracing

  • ​Getting more context on issues using Logs and Session Replay

  • ​Implementing Seer, Sentry’s AI debugger, to RCA and suggest fixes

​Join us to learn how to save time, reduce stress, and keep your application steady through periods of high traffic (holiday or otherwise). Follow along with this hands-on guide.

featuring

  • Sergiy Dybskiy photo
    Sergiy Dybskiy

    Developer Experience Engineer, Sentry

    @sergedottech
Video thumbnail

Listen to the Syntax Podcast

Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.

Listen To Syntax
© 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.