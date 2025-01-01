Full-Stack Performance and Debugging Workshop

Get started with tracing
Sentry Build workshops stay in the code, building software, and debugging real problems with the latest tools from Sentry. This workshop covers 1.5 hours of hands-on walkthroughs with some popular development technologies - Vite, React, Neon and Drizzle. You'll learn to use tracing to understand exactly what your code is doing across the entire app, frontend to backend.
featuring
Senior Developer Experience Engineer, Sentry@NikolovLazar
Head of Developer Experience, Sentry@codydearkland
