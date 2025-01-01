Resources>Video

Full-Stack Performance and Debugging Workshop

Available on demand

  • Get started with tracing

  • Get started with Span Attributes, Metrics and Alerts

  • Tracing for Database Queries, Queues, and Caches

  • Visualize Traces in Dashboards

Sentry Build workshops stay in the code, building software, and debugging real problems with the latest tools from Sentry. This workshop covers 1.5 hours of hands-on walkthroughs with some popular development technologies - Vite, React, Neon and Drizzle. You'll learn to use tracing to understand exactly what your code is doing across the entire app, frontend to backend.

  • Lazar Nikolov photo
    Lazar Nikolov

    Senior Developer Experience Engineer, Sentry

    @NikolovLazar
  • Cody De Arkland photo
    Cody De Arkland

    Head of Developer Experience, Sentry

    @codydearkland

