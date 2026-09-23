Protecting releases, fixing bugs with Sentry & LaunchDarkly

As fast as AI can generate code, getting that code to production still tends to slow things down. It makes sense. When code breaks in production it’s not just a nuisance; it’s a full-blown incident. And can have big impacts for your company and customers. The question really is, can you catch broken code as quickly as you can ship it?

In this livestream, Peter McCarron, Technical Product Marketing at Sentry, is joined by Tom Totenberg, Head of Release Automation at LaunchDarkly, to talk about how you can automatically protect new releases from code merge to error detection.

We’ll cover how you can: