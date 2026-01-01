How to Monitor and Fix Critical User Experiences

Most applications have select user journeys that matter. When those flows break or slow down, you feel it immediately in conversion, trust, and support load.
In this hands-on workshop, we'll walk through how to use Sentry for Critical Experience Monitoring in a Next.js ecommerce app. The focus is not "monitor everything", but monitor what actually matters to users and the business.
We'll cover:
Setting up Sentry in a Next.js application
Instrumenting critical user journeys: product browsing, add to cart, checkout
Tracking errors and performance at each step of the funnel
Building a Critical Experience Dashboard to spot regressions fast and prioritize fixes
By the end, you'll have a clear, repeatable approach to monitoring user experiences the way users experience them, end to end, in production, under real traffic.