JavaScript (42%), Python (18%), PHP (11%), Node.js (9%), .NET (5%), Java (5%), Ruby (4%), iOS (3%), Go, Elixir. Every finding holds across every stack.

1,862 of a subset of our beta users using Seer (AI debugger) within a 90-day period. The 45.4% code-linked and 3.1 issues/member numbers are real, but early adopters aren't representative of the full population.

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The data is real. So is the caveat.

Small teams (1–5) see the sharpest lift: resolution goes from 59.3% to 89.8% with full context. But the pattern holds across all customer sizes. Caveat: mature teams self-select into multi-product adoption.