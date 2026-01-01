Multi-Product Study
More Context.
More Fixes.
Better Fixes.
We studied 57,205 customers over 90 days. The TL;DR: Teams using more than just error monitoring resolve more issues and link more fixes to specific code changes.
The Study
The Story
With more context, developers fix more issues with more precision.
Active Resolution
% of customers resolving at least one issue
+51% relative lift from errors-only to full context
Issues connected to the commit
Root cause identified at the code level
11.6× more issues had code-level root cause identified with Seer vs. errors-only
Developer Productivity
Issues resolved per team member (90d median)
3.1× baseline with full context + Seer
Behind the Numbers
Customers Studied
Free and hobby accounts excluded. 90-day window. Minimum 50 distinct issues detected per customer. Median customer size: 6 members.
Languages and Frameworks
JavaScript (42%), Python (18%), PHP (11%), Node.js (9%), .NET (5%), Java (5%), Ruby (4%), iOS (3%), Go, Elixir.
Every finding holds across every stack.
Seer: Early but Real
1,862 of a subset of our beta users using Seer (AI debugger) within a 90-day period. The 45.4% code-linked and 3.1 issues/member numbers are real, but early adopters aren't representative of the full population.
The data is real. So is the caveat.
Small teams (1–5) see the sharpest lift: resolution goes from 59.3% to 89.8% with full context. But the pattern holds across all customer sizes. Caveat: mature teams self-select into multi-product adoption.