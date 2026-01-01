Sentry & OpenTelemetry: Add connected context to your OTel signals

If you use OpenTelemetry, you can send your OTLP-compatible logs and traces directly to Sentry without any additional dependencies. That way, your traces and logs are connected to your errors so you know what went wrong, when, and why. When a Sentry SDK and OTel instrumentation run in the same service, the OTLP Integration links them so errors show up on the exact span where they happened.

In this workshop, we’ll show you how Sentry adds to the signals you’re already collecting. You’ll learn:

Ways to send your OTLP signals from a Kubernetes cluster to Sentry

How Sentry connects errors, traces, and logs in one workflow

Use cases for performance monitoring and debugging in Sentry with your OTLP signals

In the meantime, you can learn more about OTel and Sentry here.