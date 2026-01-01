Resources>Event

Using Seer to debug faster throughout your workflow

Manually debugging is no fun.

In this workshop series, Cody De Arkland will show you how to debug faster with Seer throughout your workflow. The series starts with an overview of all Seer’s features, and how to set everything up.  Subsequent workshops will dive deep into using each feature.

  • February 24: Debugging with Seer: Getting Started & Full End-to-End Demo

  • March 3: Root cause and fix production bugs with Seer

  • March 10: Find bugs before they ship with Seer code review

  • March 17: Debug while you build with Seer via MCP


