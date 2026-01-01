Prompt to Prod: Debug Your Full Supabase Stack with Sentry
Supabase ships your backend fast. Sentry makes sure you actually know what it’s doing in production.
In this live session, we’ll take a Supabase app and instrument it end-to-end — so when something breaks, you can trace it back to the exact layer, whether that’s an edge function, a slow query, or auth, and get AI-powered root cause analysis, and know what to patch and why.
We’ll cover:
- Streaming Supabase logs into Sentry with trace IDs attached, so errors, logs, and traces appear in one view
- Tracing requests from your frontend through Auth and Edge Functions
- Catching N+1 queries and slow database calls automatically
- Using Sentry’s Seer and MCP server to let AI agents detect, root-cause, and fix issues — without touching the logs manually
By the end, you’ll leave with a clear approach to making any Supabase app, AI-generated or otherwise, observable and production-ready.
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