Prompt to Prod: Debug Your Full Supabase Stack with Sentry

Supabase ships your backend fast. Sentry makes sure you actually know what it’s doing in production.

In this live session, we’ll take a Supabase app and instrument it end-to-end — so when something breaks, you can trace it back to the exact layer, whether that’s an edge function, a slow query, or auth, and get AI-powered root cause analysis, and know what to patch and why.

We’ll cover:

Streaming Supabase logs into Sentry with trace IDs attached, so errors, logs, and traces appear in one view

Tracing requests from your frontend through Auth and Edge Functions

Catching N+1 queries and slow database calls automatically

Using Sentry’s Seer and MCP server to let AI agents detect, root-cause, and fix issues — without touching the logs manually

By the end, you’ll leave with a clear approach to making any Supabase app, AI-generated or otherwise, observable and production-ready.