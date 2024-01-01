Lunch & Learn: Tracing with Smugmug

Errors are half the story. Left untreated, performance problems can become errors. If your customers experience timeouts or slow page loads caused by downstream performance issues, you may not know until it’s too late. To see the full story, tie your errors to your application’s performance. In one view you can sort transactions by slowest duration time, related issues, longest operations, and the number of users having a slow experience.
Join us for a fireside chat with Sentry’s Ben Vinegar, VP of Engineering and SmugMug’s Mike Diaz, Lead Frontend Developer. They’ll talk about how you can trace performance issues to poor-performing api calls and slow database queries to:
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.