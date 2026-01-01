Powering Warp Factories with Sentry

Recently Warp introduced some new cloud software factories for setting up bespoke workflows and agents within your organization. The best part is that you can integrate Sentry directly into these factories. Whether you want to create an automated debugging workflow leveraging Sentry context or capture agent metrics for evals and performance data, Warp and Sentry have got it covered.

In this livestream, Sergiy Dybskiy, DevEx Engineer at Sentry, and Ben Holmes, DevEx Lead at Warp, meet to discuss: