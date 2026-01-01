Getting Started with XcodeBuildMCP: Let AI Agents Build, Test, and Debug Your iOS Apps
XcodeBuildMCP gives AI agents the ability to build, test, and debug native iOS and macOS apps. In this hands-on workshop, we show you how to use the open source MCP server to unlock the full developer loop — build, run, debug, interact, and verify — without leaving your preferred AI coding environment.
This session covers how to:
- Set up XcodeBuildMCP with your AI editor (Cursor, Claude Code, VS Code) and connect it to an Xcode project
- Build, run, and iterate on an iOS app using an AI agent that can read build errors and fix them autonomously
- Debug issues in the simulator — attaching breakpoints, inspecting variables, and capturing screenshots directly from your agent
- Implement Sentry to surface crashes and performance problems so your agent has the context it needs to diagnose and ship a fix
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