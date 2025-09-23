Sentry Announces AI Code Review: With New AI-Powered Feature, Developers Can Now Stop Bugs Before They Reach Production

AI code review accelerates Sentry’s growing role in pre-release software development, doubling down on Sentry’s mission to empower software developers to ship with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO — September 23, 2025 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring and developer-first observability, today announced the beta of AI code review, an AI-powered solution that identifies and fixes critical code issues before they reach production. Following its strategic acquisitions of Codecov (2022) and Emerge Tools (2025), AI code review marks a significant step in Sentry’s expansion into the pre-release phase of software development.

Like Sentry’s breakthrough AI debugging agent Seer, AI code review leverages the power of modern artificial intelligence — with all the context and insights that only Sentry has — to predict errors, review pull requests (PRs) for accuracy, and even auto-generate unit tests, all before shipping code to production.

“AI code review gives developers the edge to stop errors before they ever reach production,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “AI has already reshaped how software is built, and with Seer we proved it could revolutionize debugging by root causing issues with over 94% accuracy and delivering context-aware fixes in seconds. Now Sentry users can benefit from that intelligence earlier in the build cycle, powered by Sentry’s deep context and code insights, so teams can ship cleaner code with speed and confidence.”

AI code review is designed to bring speed, accuracy, and confidence to software development. Instead of catching errors only after code is deployed, developers can now prevent them from ever reaching production.

Key capabilities include:

Smart PR Review: Detects typos, formatting errors, and logical mistakes so human reviewers can focus on architecture and design decisions.

Test Generation: Uses AI to generate unit tests for code in a pull request, accelerating test coverage without draining developer time.

“The only thing easier than debugging errors with Sentry is having fewer errors to debug in the first place,” said Rohan Bhaumik, Senior Product Manager at Sentry. “By combining predictive error detection with automated testing, AI code review dramatically reduces wasted time in code reviews, strengthens test coverage, and lets teams merge with confidence.”

Historically, Sentry has been known as the platform developers rely on once code hits production. AI code review reflects the company’s expansion upstream into the pre-release process, offering an end-to-end solution that ensures software stability before and after launch.

Sentry’s expansion upstream began with the acquisition of Codecov, which gave the Sentry platform powerful code coverage insights and capabilities, and accelerated with the recent acquisition of Emerge Tools and their advanced mobile performance optimization suite. With AI code review, Sentry now connects observability and testing, all with AI-driven insights across the software development lifecycle.

Developers will love using AI code review, but CFOs and managers will love it too. For engineering leaders and decision-makers, the benefits of Sentry AI code review include:

Reduced downtime risk: Catch high-impact bugs earlier, avoiding costly production incidents.

Catch high-impact bugs earlier, avoiding costly production incidents. Faster release velocity: Streamlined code reviews and automated testing accelerate delivery.

Streamlined code reviews and automated testing accelerate delivery. Improved developer productivity: Developers spend less time chasing typos and more time building features.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI developer tools, adding AI code review to its feature-set positions Sentry as a leading innovator bridging observability and prevention — ensuring organizations can meet user expectations while maintaining speed and reliability.

AI code review is now available in beta for GitHub users. Developers can enable AI code review by installing the Sentry and Seer GitHub apps and toggling AI-powered features in their general settings.

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 140,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

Michael Selvidge

Sentry

media@sentry.io

