AI code review brings Sentry into your pre-production workflow, where it reviews pull requests with Sentry’s unique error and performance context.
Fix bugs before they ever reach prod
Sentry shows you the most impactful errors your code will cause– before it actually happens.
It blends live and historical code context with your codebase’s error and performance history to return PR comments that tell you exactly what’s going to break, why, and how to fix it.
The unique context from your errors and performance feeds gives strong signal on what actually matters, without all the noise.
Get instant PR feedback
Sentry catches typos, formatting issues, logic errors, and all the other nits you didn’t.
It pulls in context from your repo like related files and previous PRs, and even the internet, so you can focus on the big picture and merge faster. And since it's prompted through a PR comment, you only get the reviews you want.
Let Sentry write your tests
Tested code breaks less, but writing tests is usually last on the to-do list. Sentry reads your code, maps your repo’s structure, and generates runnable unit tests covering every line of code in your PR.
Your tests show up in a separate branch, where you can check them before they merge.
AI code review FAQs
