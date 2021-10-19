Sentry Names Former Atlassian Leader as CRO Amid Strong Customer and Product Growth in Application Health Monitoring

Loved by More Than One Million Developers, Sentry’s User Base Grows to More Than 80,000 Organizations Worldwide and Enterprise Net Expansion Soars to Nearly 150%

SAN FRANCISCO — October 19, 2021 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced 83% year-over-year growth in enterprise accounts fueled by Net Expansion ARR of 149%. Now used by over 80,000 organizations, Sentry is solving the need for companies to deliver seamless product experiences in order to stay relevant and competitive in an increasingly digital-first world.

Amid surging demand for application code monitoring, Sentry also announced that Chris de Vylder, former global head of sales strategy, operations, and mid-market sales for Atlassian, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. De Vylder will spearhead the go-to-market teams as the company continues to expand its product-led growth model and global customer base.

Sentry, which raised $60 million in series D funding at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021, has also seen massive growth driven by strong product and volume expansion across its install base for both Errors and Performance Monitoring. Sentry now processes more than 595 billion events per month, with mobile event processing specifically increasing by 500%. More than 40% of customer organizations are also now using the company’s Performance Monitoring alongside Error Monitoring to resolve both types of issues, and see correlation between both issues in a single platform.

With support for over 100 languages combined with the unique ability to serve web, mobile, desktop, and IoT applications, software teams continue to leverage Sentry to holistically address application health issues with one out of five Sentry customers using the product on more than one platform. The company’s cross-platform solution has also seen increased adoption for mobile applications in particular, with annual recurring revenue from mobile more than doubling in the past 7 months.

“Building better software and keeping it healthy is a competitive advantage for companies,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “Our rapid expansion in the breadth and depth of the Sentry platform to care for code — the lifeblood of applications that power modern life — is pushing Sentry into both new software teams globally and across the enterprise into more groups and use cases.”

To support growing demand, Sentry’s team grew 38% worldwide, with 100% growth in Toronto during 1H 2021 and a new hub opening in Seattle, Washington. The company continues to hire globally across a wide range of positions.

Rapid Platform Innovation

Sentry now offers error monitoring across nearly every language and framework and performance monitoring for Android, React Native, JavaScript, .NET, Go, Python, Java, PHP, Ruby, iOS, and Next.js — all with just a few lines of code. This year, Sentry continued its rapid innovation across its solutions to deliver a holistic application health platform, including:

Expanded performance monitoring capabilities to support iOS, React Native, Android, and Xamarin applications, along with updates to its Flutter SDK, which provides new capabilities and support for several new languages.

Extended support for Release Health , which provides metrics for version adoption, crash-free sessions, and crash-free users, as well as real-time crash reporting and run-time errors within a single view, giving developers and managers a holistic, comprehensive view of their release health. All of Sentry’s major SDKs — including Python, JavaScript, mobile, native, and more — capture session data and report on how a release is performing with Release Health.

Bolstered enterprise offerings with custom dashboards, support for Code Owners for GitHub, automated ticketing, and auto-provisioning users via SCIM for Okta. These and other new features ensure teams have the context and access they need to fix the right issue at the right time.

Reinforced commitments to security and compliance with SOC 2 Type I and SOC 2 Type II certifications, ISO 27001 certification, and HIPAA attestation, and launched the Sentry Trust Center to share more details about these and other investments in security.

Added new capabilities to improve developer workflows and productivity by making it easier and faster to find and resolve issues that matter. This expanded search, trace, and review capabilities for error and performance monitoring to surface the most critical issues and trace them back to the problematic code.

About Sentry

For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications — from frontend to backend. Loved by more than 1 million developers and 80,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Learn more at sentry.io or follow Sentry on GitHub, Twitter, Dribbble or LinkedIn.

