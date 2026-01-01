Engineering Manager, Infrastructure

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry's Infrastructure Engineering team is what makes operating Sentry simple, safe, and seamless for every other engineering team in the company. They build the internal control platforms, configuration systems, traffic routing, and automation that let product engineers operate services safely at scale without needing deep infrastructure expertise themselves.

As the Engineering Manager for Infrastructure Engineering, you'll lead a team of engineers building the tools that power Sentry's growth: internal admin and change management tools, configuration automation, and the routing layer that underlies Sentry's architecture. You'll be responsible for technical vision, team health, system reliability, and partnership with engineering teams across the company who depend on your team's tools every day.

You'll work closely with leaders across Infrastructure, Platform, and Production Engineering to shape how Sentry scales its operational model as the company grows.

In this role you will

Lead a team of engineers building the internal control platforms that every engineering team at Sentry relies on to operate services safely.

Drive the evolution of Infrastructure Engineering's platform, including configuration management, traffic routing and environment controls

Own the team's technical direction, contributing to key decisions on API architecture, internal tooling design, and automation frameworks.

Nurture and grow engineers at different levels, providing support through coaching, mentorship, and career development.

Foster an inclusive, high-performing team culture focused on ownership, learning, and delivery.

Partner with Production Engineering, SRE, and Developer Infrastructure to make sure operational tooling stays consistent and well-scoped across the org.

Own the reliability, adoption, and roadmap of the team's tools while building a culture of technical excellence and pragmatic decision making.

You'll love this job if you

Are passionate about building tools that make operating complex systems simple for other engineers.

Enjoy solving infrastructure problems around configuration, routing, and automation, and turning them into clean, self-service abstractions.

Believe in using proven technologies and committing to a single, reliable choice rather than chasing novelty.

Think in terms of building for scale and cost effectiveness from day one, and for the needs of many teams rather than one.

Value cross-functional collaboration and thrive in hybrid, in-person settings with engineers across functions, levels, and geographies.

Take pride in building strong, healthy teams and enabling them to lead high-impact, multi-year initiatives.

Want to be part of a thoughtful, highly technical team that cares about long-term system health and operational simplicity.

Qualifications

10+ years of software engineering experience, ideally with a focus on internal tooling, infrastructure automation, platform engineering, or distributed systems.

4+ years of engineering management experience, including growing and managing teams of engineers.

Experience as a Tech Lead or Engineering Manager leading the architecture and long-term evolution of internal control platforms or similar systems.

Strong backend or full-stack engineering background, with solid Python skills.

Familiarity with Kubernetes, terraform, python, and a systems mindset for abstracting complex infrastructure for others to use.

Strong technical communication skills and a track record of effective cross-team and leadership collaboration.

Proven experience delivering and owning multi-year engineering initiatives in a leadership or technical leadership capacity.

Comfortable working across org boundaries and aligning priorities across infra, platform, and product teams.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $300,000. A successful candidate's actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate's work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry's employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate's position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company's benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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