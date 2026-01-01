Engineering Manager, Events Analytics Platform

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry provides developer-first observability to over 4 million developers worldwide. The Events Analytics Platform (EAP) team is at the heart of that mission: it powers how all of Sentry's event data, such as errors, transactions, spans, profiles, replays, and metrics, is stored, queried, and analyzed. It also powers Sentry's latest AI push, Seer.

The EAP team makes it possible for developers to efficiently search and debug across massive volumes of data, providing the context needed to understand and fix issues quickly. This team is also a cornerstone of Sentry's long-term strategy to become a context assembly and telemetry platform that unifies different signals so developers can see the complete picture.

As an engineering manager on the EAP team, you will lead a group of engineers building and scaling one of Sentry's most critical data platforms. You will be responsible for driving architectural evolution, ensuring system stability, and mentoring a talented team. This is a highly visible leadership role with direct ties to Sentry's long-term product and platform strategy.

In this role, you will

Grow and develop a team of engineers with high expectations for ownership and impact

Set the technical and strategic direction for the team, balancing short-term stability with long-term architectural evolution

Drive development of core EAP features, including support for complex analytical queries, dynamic routing logic across fidelity levels, storage and compute separation, and modern patterns for analytical storage

Ensure EAP can support the workload demands of AI agents and MCP servers that unlock new AI capabilities for Sentry

Guide the unification of all event data into EAP and enable fast, complex cross-event querying at scale

Partner closely with cross-functional teams including Product Engineering, Streaming, Production Engineering, Security, and Compliance

Lead the team through incidents, postmortems, and scaling challenges while fostering operational excellence

Build a healthy and collaborative team culture rooted in growth, accountability, and inclusion

You'll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and developing engineers, especially helping junior engineers grow into senior roles

Get excited by designing and running large-scale distributed data systems where performance and reliability matter

Are passionate about tackling the challenges of continuously scaling as Sentry's traffic grows

Like tackling complex querying and storage challenges at massive scale

Thrive on cross-functional collaboration with product and infrastructure teams

Want to work on a highly strategic team with significant visibility that shapes the future of Sentry's platform

Qualifications

10+ years of industry experience in software engineering, including 4+ years of people management experience with career development and performance management

Strong technical background in data platforms, storage systems, or analytical backends (for example, ClickHouse, Pinot, or Druid)

Experience with distributed systems, query optimization, or scaling data-intensive workloads

Excellent communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to diverse audiences

Proficiency with Python, Rust, or a similar programming language is a plus

Familiarity with observability, developer tools, or event-driven systems is a plus

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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