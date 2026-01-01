Sales Engineer

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry's European Sales Engineering team is an established and growing team, expanding to keep pace with rising demand across the region. As a member of the team, you will be a crucial lever in helping our customers realize value from Sentry products. From providing technical demonstrations to advising customers on implementation best practices, you're all-in to make the customer wildly successful.

Please note that this is a 12 month fixed-term contract.

In this role you will

You'll partner closely with Sales, Customer Success, and Product to guide customers from first technical touchpoint through to long-term adoption. Day to day, that looks like:

Bring technical expertise to customer demos, trials, implementations, and tickets

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: "how-to" articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product)

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive maturity of use and broader adoption

Work across the organization with marketing, engineering, customer success, support and product teams to represent the customer's voice and drive improvements in the product

Attend conferences on occasion, speaking with prospects that visit our booth

You'll love this job if you

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders

Appreciate working on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries

Love flexing your creative brain by developing resources and content from scratch (code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc.)

Like being "in the middle of it all," working across the organization to move the product forward

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle

Qualifications

3+ years as a Sales Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, Support Engineer, or Software Developer with experience leading projects, presenting solutions, and/or working with customers

Hands-on experience working with programming languages including JavaScript, Java, Swift/Cocoa, Python, Go, .NET, Ruby, Node.js, PHP, etc.

Understanding of sales processes in a high transaction sales environment

Experience selling and working with pure SaaS solutions (experience selling/implementing infrastructure tools is a plus) and proven track record of success driving revenue through technical interactions with prospects

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Experience with performance monitoring, Open Telemetry and code instrumentation desired but not required

Experience developing mobile apps with native (iOS, Android) or multi-platform (React Native, Flutter) is a plus

BS Degree in Engineering (preferably Computer Science/Engineering) is a plus

This is a 12-month fixed-term role designed for impact; high performers may have the opportunity to convert to a permanent position as the team continues to grow.

The base salary range that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is €91,000 to €104,000 + a 80/20 variable. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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