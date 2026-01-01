About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the Role

Shipping great software is only half the battle. Getting it to the right customers, at the right time, in the right way, is where the real complexity lives.

We're looking for a Senior Technical Program Manager to own the end of the EPD pipeline: the moment a feature is built to the moment it's successfully in customers' hands. This person will define what "good" looks like for product launches at Sentry, building the frameworks, playbooks, and operating rhythms that make every release more intentional, more coordinated, and more confident than the last.

The foundation is there. Features ship. But the connective tissue between Engineering, Product, Legal, Marketing, go-to-market (GTM), and Sales needs someone who can see the whole system, diagnose what's broken, and build something durable. That's this role.

If you're energized by ambiguity, love designing operating models, and want real ownership over a function that touches every team in the company, this is a rare opportunity to define the craft at a company that takes software quality seriously.

What You'll Do

Define the Launch Standard: Establish what a great product launch looks like at Sentry: the gates, the playbooks, the decision rights, and the rituals. You're not inheriting a fixed process; you're authoring it.

Own Feature Flag & Cohort Strategy: Bring intentionality to how Sentry uses early access programs, beta cohorts, and staged rollouts. Make sure the right customers get the right features at the right time, and that we're learning from every rollout.

Orchestrate Cross-Functional Readiness: Be the central coordinator who ensures Engineering, Product, Legal, Marketing, GTM, and Sales are all aligned and ready before anything ships. Surface dependencies early, drive decisions, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Keep Everyone Informed and Confident: Build the visibility layer (dashboards, launch briefs, status updates) that keeps stakeholders informed without overwhelming them. High-signal, low-noise.

Improve with Every Launch: Instrument the release process itself. Track friction, run retrospectives, and lead the org through continuous improvements so each launch is smoother than the last.

You'll Love This Role If You...

Want to own something meaningful: not just run a process someone else designed, but define what great looks like and build toward it

Are energized by cross-functional complexity and have a gift for aligning people across Engineering, Product, Legal, Marketing, GTM, and Sales without formal authority

Think in systems: you see the full release lifecycle and instinctively want to build the operating model around it

Use data to diagnose problems and measure progress. You're comfortable pulling and interpreting analytics to understand what's working and what isn't

Care deeply about the customer experience of receiving new software, not just whether it shipped, but whether it landed well

What We're Looking For

5–8+ years of Technical Program Management experience in a high-growth SaaS company, with meaningful exposure to product launches, release operations, or GTM coordination

A genuine builder mindset: you have examples of processes or frameworks you created from scratch (or close to it) that stuck

Strong data and analytics instincts: you use metrics to understand release health, customer adoption, and process quality, not just to report status

Proven ability to drive alignment and decisions across Engineering, Product, Legal, Marketing, GTM, and Sales without direct authority

Sharp written communication: you write crisp launch briefs, clear escalations, and process docs that people actually read and reference

Strong prioritization skills: you know how to triage competing demands across multiple stakeholders and keep the most important things moving

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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