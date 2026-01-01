Engineering Manager, Developer Infrastructure

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry's Developer Infrastructure team is one of the company's most critical force multipliers. Every engineer at Sentry depends on the tooling we build, including CI/CD systems, development environments, and golden paths for software development, to ship high-quality software quickly and safely. As Sentry moves into a world where developers work alongside multiple coding agents in parallel, Dev Infra has a central role in shaping how that new development lifecycle works.

As the Engineering Manager for Dev Infra, you'll lead a talented team of engineers building the platform that supports both developers and the agents working alongside them: reproducible cloud-based development environments, fast and trustworthy CI/CD pipelines, queryable development-lifecycle context, and the infrastructure for background agents. You'll be responsible for technical vision, team health, system reliability, and cross-functional partnership across the entire engineering org.

You'll work closely with experienced engineers and leaders across Infrastructure, Platform, and Product to shape how every engineer at Sentry harnesses AI to build software. This role also presents a strong growth opportunity as we expect this leader to take on additional charters and teams over time as the Dev Infra organization expands.

In this role you will

Lead a team of engineers building the platform that accelerates every engineer at Sentry, making them more effective at shipping high-quality software.

Drive the evolution of Sentry's Dev Infra platform across reproducible cloud environments, CI/CD, development-lifecycle context, and the background agent platform

Own the team's technical direction and architecture, contributing to key technical decisions on remote dev environments, selective testing, golden paths, and agent orchestration

Nurture and grow engineers at different levels, providing support through coaching, mentorship, and career development

Foster an inclusive, high-performing team culture focused on ownership, learning, and delivery

Collaborate with product and platform engineering teams to make AI-assisted development workflows fast, safe, and observable

Own the reliability, performance, and adoption of the team's roadmap while fostering a culture of technical excellence and collaboration

You'll love this job if you

Are passionate about developer productivity and building platforms that enable other engineers to move faster

Are excited about the shift toward agent-assisted development and want to play a central role in defining how that future works at Sentry

Enjoy solving complex infrastructure challenges across CI/CD, cloud environments, and observability, and turning them into clean, usable abstractions

Value cross-functional collaboration and thrive in hybrid, in-person settings with engineers across functions, levels, and geographies

Have a long-term vision for developer infrastructure and are excited by the opportunity to take on broader organizational scope over time

Take pride in building strong, healthy teams and enabling them to lead high-impact, multi-year initiatives

Want to be part of a thoughtful, highly technical team that cares about long-term system health and developer happiness

Qualifications

10+ years of software engineering experience, ideally with a focus on developer infrastructure, build/CI systems, platform engineering, or distributed systems

4+ years of engineering management experience, including growing and managing teams of engineers across multiple charters

Experience as a Tech Lead or Engineering Manager leading the architecture, development, and long-term evolution of developer-facing platforms (CI/CD systems, development environments, build infrastructure, or similar)

Familiarity with modern CI/CD systems (GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, or similar), cloud-based development environments, and container/VM orchestration

Working knowledge of AI-assisted development workflows and a point of view on how coding agents change developer infrastructure requirements

Strong technical communication skills and a track record of effective cross-team and leadership collaboration

Proven experience delivering and owning multi-year engineering initiatives in a leadership or technical leadership capacity

Comfortable working across org boundaries and aligning product, infra, and platform priorities

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people who are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $300,000. A successful candidate's actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate's work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry's employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate's position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company's benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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