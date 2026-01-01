Engineering Manager, Billing Platform

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the team

The Billing team sits at the intersection of product, finance, and infrastructure. They're responsible for ensuring every observable event—errors, logs, traces, tokens—gets accurately measured, priced, and billed. Their work directly impacts company revenue and customer trust, requiring distributed systems expertise, attention to financial accuracy, and deep understanding of product usage patterns. The team works cross-functionally with product, engineering, BizOps, marketing, and sales to build systems that enable new products and pricing models.

As an Engineering Manager, you’ll lead a team of engineers owning critical workflows such as checkout and invoicing, while also developing new features to help customers manage their spend growth. In this role, you’ll partner across the organization to ensure our customers redeem everything Sentry has to offer and budget for future expansion.

In this role you will

Strategic Planning & Roadmap: Define and drive the team's roadmap. Align team goals with organizational objectives and contribute to the overall platform strategy.

Technical Guidance & Operational Excellence: Provide technical leadership and guidance on complex distributed systems and design. Ensure the team is proactively identifying areas for improvement.

Cross-functional Collaboration: Partner closely with business and technical teams to translate business goals into actionable objectives and scalable solutions.

Team Leadership & Development: Lead, mentor, and grow a team of talented engineers, including Staff-level engineers. Build a culture of technical excellence, collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation within the team.

Communication & Reporting: Effectively communicate team progress, challenges, and strategic direction to senior leadership, stakeholders, and the wider organization. Represent the team's work internally and externally, including through blog posts and presentations.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product and platform-minded leader who enjoys distributed systems and software architecture problems. You regard Product and Design as your peers, seeking collaboration when determining product outcomes and technical priorities for the team. You’re comfortable managing delivery and shaping direction.

Have high agency and like to own your outcomes, including defining where Billing needs to be in 6 - 12 months, and translating that into team bets and priorities.

Enjoy leveraging your technical background to inform and validate the team’s decisions.

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions.

Love to foster career growth, finding opportunities for team members to stretch and excel.

Qualifications

Experience working on a customer-facing product, ideally within developer tools or high-traffic product surfaces.

Experience owning a product area end-to-end, from shipping new features through long-term maintenance and iteration.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts and tradeoffs clearly and succinctly.

Experience with scoping work, performing resource allocation, and establishing engineering milestones and delivery dates.

5+ years professional engineering experience, preferably with Python, JavaScript/TypeScript or similar.

2+ years of engineering management experience.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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