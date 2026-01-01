About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the Role

Sentry's Revenue Operations team is built around three pillars — Analytics, GTM Technology, and Deal Desk — and we're hiring a Deal Desk Analyst to strengthen the third. This isn't a role where you sit at the end of the sales process waiting for deals to land in your queue. We want someone who is curious about why deals are structured the way they are, who spots inefficiencies before anyone else does, and who sees our CPQ and Salesforce environment as a system to be improved, not just operated.

You'll partner closely with our Senior Deal Desk Manager and together you'll be the team that keeps sales moving without the bottlenecks. Your mandate is twofold: handle deals with speed and consistency, and help us automate and simplify the deal desk experience so that more and more of the routine work becomes self-service for reps.

This role is an opportunity to grow into a deep operator and systems thinker. If you're someone who thrives on bringing order to chaos, who gets excited about eliminating the manual step that shouldn't exist in the first place, this is the job.

In This Role You Will

Own end-to-end processing of deals — including quote creation, discount review, order form generation, and approval routing — with minimal escalation and fast turnaround.

Partner with our Senior Deal Desk Manager to ensure coverage across the full deal portfolio so no single point of failure exists on the team.

Become an expert in our CPQ system and Salesforce integration– not just as a user, but as a critical voice for what should change. Document pain points, propose solutions, and work alongside our GTM Tech team to drive improvements.

Help design and implement self-service guardrails and automation that reduce the volume of deals requiring manual Deal Desk intervention, working toward a future where reps can handle standard deals entirely on their own.

Build and maintain deal desk playbooks, approval matrices, and process documentation that create consistency and reduce re-review.

Support pricing updates by ensuring that changes are reflected accurately and promptly in CPQ, and flagging downstream impacts before they become problems for sales.

Identify patterns across deal data — approval rates, exception types, deal velocity — and surface insights that inform policy and pricing decisions.

You'll Love This Job If You

Get frustrated by manual work that could be automated, and do something about it.

Can hold your own in a conversation with a sales rep pushing for a discount and with a systems engineer asking why a workflow is configured a certain way.

Like operating with autonomy while staying tightly coordinated with a small team.

Enjoy making things simple — the kind of simple that takes real work to build.

Believe that a good deal desk shouldn't be a bottleneck; it should make deals go faster.

Are energized by a company that is actively re-imagining processes as GTM technology is being re-invented. You want to be part of shaping what comes next, not just inheriting the status quo.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in Deal Desk, Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a closely related function at a B2B SaaS company.

Hands-on experience with CPQ tools (Dealhub, Salesforce CPQ, MonetizeNow or similar) and a clear understanding of how quoting logic, product catalogs, and approval workflows are configured.

Comfortable in Salesforce; you know your way around objects, fields, and reports, and you can have a productive conversation with a Salesforce admin about what needs to change.

Experience handling the full deal lifecycle: quoting, redlines, order forms, and booking.

Strong analytical instincts, you can build a model or a report to answer a question, and you know which questions are worth asking.

A demonstrated habit of improving the processes you inherit, not just executing them.

Experience using AI tooling (Copilot, ChatGPT, or purpose-built RevOps tools) to accelerate deal review, summarization, or exception routing.

Nice to Have

Familiarity with SaaS pricing models including usage-based, ramped, or multi-product structures.

Experience supporting both new business and renewal motions with an understanding of why clean separation of roles matters.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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