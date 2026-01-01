About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

The Platform org at Sentry is the engine that everything else runs on, spanning developer platform, core infrastructure underpinning the product, SRE, security, and IT. It's a broad, technically complex, and deeply consequential organization.

We're looking for a Staff Technical Program Manager who can operate at the intersection of technical depth and strategic execution: someone who thrives in complexity, builds trust with senior engineering leaders, and has a gift for turning ambiguity into clarity and momentum. You'll report to the Head of Technical Program Management and work closely with the VP of Platform Engineering, their staff, and partner teams across Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD).

This is a high-visibility role with real influence. You'll work directly with the CTO and senior leaders, shape how the Platform org operates, and help Sentry scale through one of its most important chapters.

In this role, you will:

Drive strategic execution. Partner with the VP of Platform Engineering and senior EPD leaders to translate priorities into clear, measurable plans. Own sequencing, milestones, and key decisions, and make sure leadership always has reliable visibility into progress and tradeoffs.

Build data-driven delivery health. Establish the metrics and dashboards that reflect delivery confidence, risk, and engineering health across the Platform org. Keep planning and reporting high-signal and lightweight, focused on outcomes rather than activity.

Manage capacity, dependencies, and risk. Create visibility into resourcing, cross-team dependencies, and constraints so leaders can align investment to the highest-impact priorities. Surface risks early, drive tradeoffs when priorities compete, and keep complex initiatives on track.

You'll love this role if you:

Get energized by technically complex, cross-functional work and find deep satisfaction in making execution smoother and more predictable at scale

Have a strong point of view and aren't afraid to bring it to a room full of senior engineers and leaders

Love turning ambiguity into operating clarity: strong rhythms, sharp plans, measurable outcomes

Have a genuine appreciation for platform and infrastructure challenges — you understand why reliability, scalability, and security aren't just operational concerns, they're strategic ones

Qualifications

8+ years of Technical Program Management experience at a high-growth technology company, with direct exposure to platform, infrastructure, SRE, or security engineering organizations

Proven ability to lead complex, cross-functional programs spanning engineering, product, and business functions in a matrixed organization

Experience defining or improving incident management, on-call processes, or operational reliability programs

Strong analytical instincts: you build systems to track delivery health and use data to drive decisions

Demonstrated ability to build structure and operating cadence in environments where neither existed, creating processes that teams adopt and sustain

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills; you can produce high-signal, low-overhead reporting artifacts for senior and executive audiences, and go deep with engineers with equal confidence



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $240,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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