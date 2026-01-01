Software Engineer, Intern (Summer 2027)

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Ever wondered what it's actually like to intern at a company millions of developers rely on?

Software Engineering Interns at Sentry write real code on real projects that ship to production. No fetch-the-coffee. Just you, a team that actually trusts you, and a codebase used by millions of developers every day, including the ones building the AI tools everyone's talking about.

You'll land on either an SDK team or Ingest — and either way, you're in the critical path, not on the sidelines. SDKs are where past interns have shipped async support for our Python SDK and a faster AWS Lambda extension — real code running inside frameworks developers use every day. Ingest is the backbone: you'll get hands-on with the pipelines (including our open-source Relay and Symbolicator) that process millions of events every minute.

This is a 12+ week hybrid technical internship that treats you like a full-time Sentry engineer — not just "an intern." You'll be paired with a manager and a dedicated team mentor, get access to social events, and wrap up the program with a final presentation to the Sentry team.

Don't just take our word for it — hear it from the people who lived it. Our intern blog is full of stories from past Sentaurs about the features they shipped and the teams they joined, and more than a few of them liked it enough to come back as full-time new grads.

In this role you will

Be matched with one of our SDKs, Product or Ingest teams, based on your interests and experience

Design, develop, and ship a programming solution that drives real values to customers

Receive meaningful feedback, coaching, and mentorship from your manager and teammates

You’ll love this job if you

Want to be treated like an engineer, not "an intern"

Care about how software actually works

Are excited about where AI is taking software development and want to build in the middle of it

Want mentorship that's real, not scheduled

Like shipping things and seeing them used

Qualifications

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in Computer Science or a related field

At least one previous internship or equivalent hands-on experience

Experience collaborating on an engineering project with a team (class, open source, work, it counts)

Solid grasp of algorithms and data structures fundamentals

Proficient in Python, JavaScript, or a similar dynamic language, picked up through internships, personal projects, or coursework

Can pick up a new language or framework quickly and run with it

Comfortable using GitHub: branching, pull requests, code review, the works

Available to start summer 2027 and able to relocate to Vienna (Austria) for the duration of the internship (we'll help get you there and cover housing)

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 43.456,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The base salary (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is EUR €3,285.00 per month. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit and perks programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including medical, dental and vision insurance coverage as well as temporary relocation support). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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