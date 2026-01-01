Let the adulting Begin!

Welcome to the "real world." It's a lot less overwhelming when you're surrounded by smart, supportive people. At Sentry, you'll learn by doing, take ownership of projects, and grow your career.

Job Openings
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An internship where you actually ship

This 12+ week hybrid technical internship treats you like a full-time Sentry engineer. You'll be placed on a team that matches your interests, paired with a manager and dedicated team mentor, get access to speaker series and social events, and conclude the program with a final presentation to the Sentry team! (We're a good audience, promise).

All interns are automatically considered for our full-time new grad roles.

New Graduates

New grad hires are rad hires. That's why our University Recruiting team is dedicated to setting you up for long-term success from day one. Sentry onboarding includes comprehensive training, mentorship, social events, and more! You'll also join our new grad community so you'll instantly have a network of peers to connect with.

Plus, there's snacks. The good kind.

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Sentry Spotlight

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I returned to Sentry as a New Grad because, during my internship, I was given the opportunity to do work that truly mattered.

Ken Jiang

Software Engineer, University of Waterloo

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After joining Sentry as an intern and now a new grad, my experience has been great! I love the people and my team. Sentry has given me a range of experience that I've been very grateful to have so early in my career!

Nikkia Kapada

Software Engineer, Toronto Metropolitan University

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I've had so much fun building real, meaningful, developer-centric products.

Sofia Rest

Software Engineer, Johns Hopkins University

Videos

Photo Gallery

University of Toronto

University of Toronto

2023 summer interns at Parklab Gardens

2023 summer interns and new grad engineers at Parklab Gardens in San Francisco, CA for their internship offsite!

UCDavis Women in Computer Science

UCDavis: Women in Computer Science student group visited HQ and attended happy hour.

SFSU students at Sentry HQ

SFSU students visited Sentry HQ and attended happy hour!

New grad welcome event

New grad welcome kick off event.

UCBerkeley Women in Computer Science

UCBerkeley: Women in Computer Science student group attended happy hour on July 13th and won the PRIDE Trivia!

2023 Summer interns

2023 Summer interns