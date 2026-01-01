Let the adulting Begin!
Welcome to the "real world." It's a lot less overwhelming when you're surrounded by smart, supportive people. At Sentry, you'll learn by doing, take ownership of projects, and grow your career.
An internship where you actually ship
This 12+ week hybrid technical internship treats you like a full-time Sentry engineer. You'll be placed on a team that matches your interests, paired with a manager and dedicated team mentor, get access to speaker series and social events, and conclude the program with a final presentation to the Sentry team! (We're a good audience, promise).
All interns are automatically considered for our full-time new grad roles.
New Graduates
New grad hires are rad hires. That's why our University Recruiting team is dedicated to setting you up for long-term success from day one. Sentry onboarding includes comprehensive training, mentorship, social events, and more! You'll also join our new grad community so you'll instantly have a network of peers to connect with.
Plus, there's snacks. The good kind.
Sentry Spotlight
Ken Jiang
Software Engineer, University of Waterloo
Nikkia Kapada
Software Engineer, Toronto Metropolitan University
Sofia Rest
Software Engineer, Johns Hopkins University
Videos
Richard Roggenkemper
Software Engineer
Ken Jiang
Software Engineer
Christina Long
Software Engineer
Jovi Tseng
business Analyst
Ming Chen
Software Engineer
Nikki Kapadia
Software Engineer
Alex Sohn
Software Engineer
Photo Gallery
University of Toronto
2023 summer interns and new grad engineers at Parklab Gardens in San Francisco, CA for their internship offsite!
UCDavis: Women in Computer Science student group visited HQ and attended happy hour.
SFSU students visited Sentry HQ and attended happy hour!
New grad welcome kick off event.
UCBerkeley: Women in Computer Science student group attended happy hour on July 13th and won the PRIDE Trivia!
2023 Summer interns