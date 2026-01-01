The one platform you need to fix your code fast
Sentry does more than catch errors. Connected error monitoring, replays, traces, logs, and metrics give you the full context to fix bugs fast — not just know they exist. One platform, zero guessing.
Tolerated by 4 million developers
- GitHub
- Disney
- Atlassian
- Linear
- Vercel
- Cloudflare
- Slack
- Metronome
- Autodesk
- Microsoft
- Instacart
- Lyft
- Bolt
- Monday
- Cursor
- Anthropic
- Factory AI
- Sentry
- Baseten
- Runlayer
- Convex
- Supabase
I didn’t know Sentry had Session Replay and Tracing. The conversation quickly shifted from ‘should we switch?’ to ‘how fast can we move?’
Most tools felt ops-first. Sentry is developer-first, which fits how we operate. One issue page, all the context—stack traces + source maps, release/version, commits, env/device—and one-click to traces and replays. We get to answers fast.
Get started in minutes
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Install code
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs