Use production AI agent conversations in your evals

If your agent isn't reporting to Sentry yet, add the SDK and enable AI agent monitoring. With the Vercel AI SDK, add vercelAIIntegration to your server config and make sure tracesSampleRate is above zero. Set recordInputs and recordOutputs to true — the whole point of this recipe is capturing what users actually said and what the model answered, so opt out only on routes that handle sensitive data.

Sentry also has dedicated integrations for OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, and other libraries if you're not on the Vercel AI SDK.