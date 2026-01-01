Catch bugs in pull requests before they reach production with Seer
Connect Sentry to GitHub and let Seer AI Code Review analyze every pull request using real production error data, so defects are caught before they merge, not after they page you.
Before you start
Accounts & access
- Sentry account with at least one project (org owner or admin role to install integrations)
- GitHub.com-hosted account (standard GitHub or GitHub Enterprise Cloud). Seer Code Review does not support self-hosted GitHub Enterprise Server.
Knowledge
- Basic familiarity with Sentry projects and settings
1 Connect your GitHub repository to Sentry
In Sentry, go to Settings → Integrations and search for GitHub. Click Install, then in the modal click Add Installation. A GitHub authorization window will open. Select which repositories Sentry should have access to (or allow all), then complete the installation. Seer Code Review requires two specific permissions that you'll be prompted to accept:
- Pull Requests (Read & Write): to read PR content and post code review comments
- Checks (Read & Write): to create status checks on your PRs
- Already have the GitHub integration? You may need to reinstall it if it was set up before these permissions existed.
2 Enable Seer for your organization
Navigate to Settings → Seer in your Sentry organization. If Seer isn't already active, enable it here and accept the terms for generative AI features. Seer is the AI layer that powers code review, issue autofix, and root cause analysis across Sentry. Once Seer is enabled, you'll see options for each of its features, including AI Code Review.Seer overview
3 Enable AI Code Review on your repositories
Still in Settings → Seer, open the Code Review sub-page (Seer settings are split into sub-pages for each feature — Code Review is its own tab). You'll see the GitHub repositories connected in step 1. Toggle Code Review on for each repository you want covered. You can also set a default to enable Code Review automatically for any new repositories you add to Sentry in the future. Note: enabling Code Review activates active contributor pricing. Seer tracks contributors based on who pushes commits to covered repositories.AI Code Review docs
4 Open a PR and let Seer review it
Mark an open pull request as ready for review in GitHub. Seer will begin analyzing the changes immediately and on each subsequent commit. If it detects potential bugs, it posts comments directly in the PR, focused on real defects, not style nitpicks. A status check will appear in the PR's checks section:
- Green: review passed, no issues found
- Yellow: Seer found potential issues (check the PR comments)
- Red: a service error occurred
- Cancelled: the review was cancelled (for example, a new commit superseded an in-progress review)
That's it.
Your PRs get reviewed by someone who's seen your production bugs.
Seer uses real Sentry error data to catch defects in pull requests before they merge. Not low-signal style suggestions, but actual bugs that risk breaking production.
- Connected Sentry to your GitHub repositories
- Enabled Seer AI Code Review for automatic pull request analysis
- Configured which repositories get reviewed and how
Pro tips
- 💡 Trigger a manual Seer review at any time by commenting
@sentry reviewon any PR. Useful when you've pushed a fix and want fresh analysis without creating a new commit.
- 💡 You can add Seer Code Review to your GitHub branch protection rules, but keep it as an optional check. Requiring it will block PR merges if the check fails due to a service disruption.
- 💡 Check the active contributor count in Seer Settings before enabling Code Review across many repositories. Contributors are counted based on commit activity, not seats.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ Seer Code Review only works with GitHub.com-hosted accounts (standard GitHub and GitHub Enterprise Cloud). Self-hosted GitHub Enterprise Server is not supported.
- ⚠️ If your Sentry GitHub App was installed before Code Review existed, it may be missing the required Pull Requests and Checks permissions. You'll need to reinstall the integration to accept them.
- ⚠️ Code Review doesn't run on draft PRs. Seer waits until a PR is explicitly marked as ready for review before analyzing it.
Frequently asked questions
@sentry review.
What's next?
Seer: AI debugging
AI code review
Fix it, don't observe it.
Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.