Catch bugs in pull requests before they reach production with Seer

Still in Settings → Seer, open the Code Review sub-page (Seer settings are split into sub-pages for each feature — Code Review is its own tab). You'll see the GitHub repositories connected in step 1. Toggle Code Review on for each repository you want covered. You can also set a default to enable Code Review automatically for any new repositories you add to Sentry in the future. Note: enabling Code Review activates active contributor pricing. Seer tracks contributors based on who pushes commits to covered repositories.