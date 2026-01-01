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Catch bugs in pull requests before they reach production with Seer

Connect Sentry to GitHub and let Seer AI Code Review analyze every pull request using real production error data, so defects are caught before they merge, not after they page you.

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Features
Seer AI Code Review
Category Debugging
Time
~10 minutes
Difficulty
Beginner
Steps
4 steps

Before you start

Accounts & access
  • Sentry account with at least one project (org owner or admin role to install integrations)
  • GitHub.com-hosted account (standard GitHub or GitHub Enterprise Cloud). Seer Code Review does not support self-hosted GitHub Enterprise Server.
Knowledge
  • Basic familiarity with Sentry projects and settings

1
Connect your GitHub repository to Sentry

In Sentry, go to Settings → Integrations and search for GitHub. Click Install, then in the modal click Add Installation. A GitHub authorization window will open. Select which repositories Sentry should have access to (or allow all), then complete the installation. Seer Code Review requires two specific permissions that you'll be prompted to accept:

  • Pull Requests (Read & Write): to read PR content and post code review comments
  • Checks (Read & Write): to create status checks on your PRs
  • Already have the GitHub integration? You may need to reinstall it if it was set up before these permissions existed.
GitHub integration docs
GitHub integration page in Sentry Settings showing the Add Installation button

2
Enable Seer for your organization

Navigate to Settings → Seer in your Sentry organization. If Seer isn't already active, enable it here and accept the terms for generative AI features. Seer is the AI layer that powers code review, issue autofix, and root cause analysis across Sentry. Once Seer is enabled, you'll see options for each of its features, including AI Code Review.

Seer overview

3
Enable AI Code Review on your repositories

Still in Settings → Seer, open the Code Review sub-page (Seer settings are split into sub-pages for each feature — Code Review is its own tab). You'll see the GitHub repositories connected in step 1. Toggle Code Review on for each repository you want covered. You can also set a default to enable Code Review automatically for any new repositories you add to Sentry in the future. Note: enabling Code Review activates active contributor pricing. Seer tracks contributors based on who pushes commits to covered repositories.

AI Code Review docs
Seer Settings page showing the Code Review tab with a list of GitHub repositories and toggles to enable Code Review per repo

4
Open a PR and let Seer review it

Mark an open pull request as ready for review in GitHub. Seer will begin analyzing the changes immediately and on each subsequent commit. If it detects potential bugs, it posts comments directly in the PR, focused on real defects, not style nitpicks. A status check will appear in the PR's checks section:

  • Green: review passed, no issues found
  • Yellow: Seer found potential issues (check the PR comments)
  • Red: a service error occurred
  • Cancelled: the review was cancelled (for example, a new commit superseded an in-progress review)
How Code Review works
GitHub pull request showing a Sentry bot code review comment identifying a broken redirect rule, with severity, detailed analysis, suggested fix, and a prompt for AI agent

That's it.

Your PRs get reviewed by someone who's seen your production bugs.

Seer uses real Sentry error data to catch defects in pull requests before they merge. Not low-signal style suggestions, but actual bugs that risk breaking production.

  • Connected Sentry to your GitHub repositories
  • Enabled Seer AI Code Review for automatic pull request analysis
  • Configured which repositories get reviewed and how

Pro tips

  • 💡 Trigger a manual Seer review at any time by commenting @sentry review on any PR. Useful when you've pushed a fix and want fresh analysis without creating a new commit.
  • 💡 You can add Seer Code Review to your GitHub branch protection rules, but keep it as an optional check. Requiring it will block PR merges if the check fails due to a service disruption.
  • 💡 Check the active contributor count in Seer Settings before enabling Code Review across many repositories. Contributors are counted based on commit activity, not seats.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ Seer Code Review only works with GitHub.com-hosted accounts (standard GitHub and GitHub Enterprise Cloud). Self-hosted GitHub Enterprise Server is not supported.
  • ⚠️ If your Sentry GitHub App was installed before Code Review existed, it may be missing the required Pull Requests and Checks permissions. You'll need to reinstall the integration to accept them.
  • ⚠️ Code Review doesn't run on draft PRs. Seer waits until a PR is explicitly marked as ready for review before analyzing it.

Frequently asked questions

$40 per active contributor per month for unlimited reviews. Active contributors are tracked automatically based on who pushes commits to your covered repositories.
No. Seer Code Review currently only supports GitHub.com-hosted accounts (standard GitHub and GitHub Enterprise Cloud). GitLab, Bitbucket, and self-hosted GitHub Enterprise Server are not supported.
Once a PR is marked ready for review, Seer analyzes it immediately and re-analyzes on every subsequent commit. You can also trigger a manual review at any time by commenting @sentry review.
Yes. In Settings → Seer, you can enable or disable Code Review per repository. You can also set a default to automatically enable it for new repos you add to Sentry.

What's next?

Seer: AI debugging

Seer is the AI debugger that uses Sentry context to flag breaking changes, automatically root cause issues in production, and fix what you missed.
Learn about Seer: AI debugging →

AI code review

Ship code that breaks less with Sentry AI code review. It finds and fixes coding errors in your GitHub PRs, and generates unit tests.
Learn about AI code review →

Try Autofix on your existing issues

Seer can also fix bugs you've already caught. Open any issue in Sentry and click Autofix to get a root cause analysis and suggested code fix.
Explore Autofix →

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