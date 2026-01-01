Connect your GitLab source code to Sentry

In GitLab, add a new application either at the group level (Group → Settings → Access → Applications) or user level (User Settings → Access → Applications). Use the group settings if the repositories you plan to connect are owned by a team. You can also register the application instance-wide if you are self-hosting GitLab. Fill in the fields as show in the Sentry modal, then save. GitLab will display an Application ID and a Secret — copy both, you'll paste them into Sentry in the next step. The redirect URI must match Sentry exactly, and Confidential must stay checked.

Return to the Sentry installation modal and click Next. Complete the configuration form with your GitLab details. Paste in the Application ID and Secret you copied from GitLab, then submit. Sentry redirects you to GitLab to authorize the app — approve it to complete the connection.